SAM MKOKELI: Ineffectual Lesufi is making us pay for his populism
The desire to be seen is backfiring because it attracts ridicule rather than more support
The Gauteng government is run by people who think they are in opposition, judging by the number of gimmicks and tricks used to attract publicity. It starts with premier Panyaza Lesufi, who has a desperate need to be seen every day.
This week, he launched the “Adopt and Protect a Robot” campaign, meant to save traffic lights from theft and vandalism. This is a big project if you live in an event-less place like Ecuador or Outa Mongolia. But this is Gauteng, the engine of South Africa. Our premier — he could be president if Gauteng were a country — says the project is meant to persuade businesses to look after traffic lights...
