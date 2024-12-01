MANDLA SIBEKO: SA’s art calendar: a festival of culture and diversity
The spirit of the relentless pursuit of self-definition reigns in the country’s art
South Africa, a country defined by unique quirks, eclectic contrasts and contradictions, finds its artistic heartbeat in the intersection of history, culture and the relentless pursuit of self-definition. Its summer art calendar embodies this spirit, inviting both locals and global visitors to engage in the dynamic, ever-evolving dialogue of what it means to be at home in the country.
This summer, South Africa’s art calendar presents an extraordinary chance to connect with the country through its creativity. From the vibrant galleries in Johannesburg’s Rosebank and Parktown North to Cape Town’s lively art scene along Loop, Long, Bree and Sir Lowry streets, there’s no shortage of cultural exploration. And, for those drawn to performance, the State Theatre in Pretoria promises a captivating experience. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned art enthusiast, the diversity and richness of South Africa’s art scene provides a unique window into its dynamic cultural landsc...
