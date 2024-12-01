DAVID MASONDO: Government and business deepen collaboration to conquer SA’s challenges
01 December 2024 - 06:56
Last week’s Sunday Times Top 100 Companies’ Awards were a celebration of the resilient performance of the listed companies in South Africa even in the toughest of times; through the Covid years, load-shedding and geopolitical tensions.
Their resilience not only enhances shareholder returns but contributes to the competitiveness and growth of South Africa’s equity markets. This enhances the country’s position as a preferred investment destination, thus contributing to economic growth, which is necessary for reducing unemployment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.