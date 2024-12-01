Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘Priority No 1: fixing procurement’
Head of Busa says corruption has hollowed the system with dire results for the economy and society
Khulekani Mathe, CEO-designate of the country’s apex business organisation, Business Unity South Africa (Busa), says a more efficient, effective and transparent public procurement system is imperative for economic growth and for society.
“It is critical for business, society and the economy. It is something we should not compromise on ... [It] is not just essential for us as business, it’s absolutely critical for everyone in the country because it’s taxpayers’ money that is used in public procurement.”..
