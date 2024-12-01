BJORN LOMBORG: Development aid rebranded as climate finance isn’t going to achieve net zero
Trillions wasted on current approaches to the climate crisis could be much better spent
The latest climate summit has been as hypocritical and dysfunctional as the ones before, with most world leaders not even bothering to turn up. Still, 50,000 people flew in from across the world, while essentially telling the rest of us to stop flying. Poor-country politicians performatively staged a “walkout” and rich nations ended up promising a climate slush fund of $300bn a year.
This extravagant pay-off is unlikely to happen, just like previous fanciful pledges made over three decades of climate summits. While virtually every summit has promised to cut emissions, they’ve increased almost every year, and 2024 reached a new high. In 2021, the world promised to phase down coal. Since then, global coal consumption has only gone up...
