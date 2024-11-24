KHAYA BUTHELEZI: Why are black execs quitting Alexforbes?
Is it a case of 'talking right but doing left'?
24 November 2024 - 07:09
The recent announcement by Alexforbes that the CEO of its investments division, Ann Leepile, had left less than three years after taking up the role in February 2022 — along with deputy CIO Lebo Thubisi — is a blow to transformation.
Their departure follows hot on the heels of the resignation of a senior black portfolio manager, Lethukuthula Zulu, who is reportedly headed back to his former employer. ..
