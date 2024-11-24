ELNA MOOLMAN: Stronger winds at play than repo rate breeze
The slow, steady cuts by the Reserve Bank will have a relatively minor market impact, compared with global geopolitics and fiscal reform
The slow and steady interest rate-cutting cycle continued this week with the monetary policy committee (MPC) deciding unanimously to cut the repo rate by a further 25 bps to 7.75%.
At the previous MPC meeting in September, speculation was rife that the bank might cut by a more aggressive 50 bps. This was supported at that time by a marked lowering of the Reserve Bank’s inflation forecasts, then expected to stay below the 4.5% midpoint of the inflation target range for a protracted period (the 2025 inflation forecast average dropped to below 4.5% too). At that time, however, the Bank favoured a smaller (25 bps) increment partly owing to concern about multiple, and elevated, risks to the forecasts. ..
