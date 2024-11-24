Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: The dinosaur roadblock to energy reform
SAIPPA chair Brian Day says the Nersa-Salga axis is among the factors blocking the urgently needed new electricity distribution legislation
24 November 2024 - 07:40
Brian Day, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers Association (SAIPPA), says the failure to promulgate the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act three months after its signing by President Cyril Ramaphosa raises worrying questions about the electricity reform process.
“I’m deeply concerned by the delay because it’s a symptom of a piecemeal approach to the restructuring of the electricity supply industry that we have suffered from for decades.”..
