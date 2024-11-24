ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Data centre behemoths are reshaping Africa
South Africa’s data centre energy demand alone is set to nearly double in the next five years
24 November 2024 - 07:14
Forget the internet, forget ChatGPT, forget even the latest smartphone — or at least you would if not for the humble data centre.
These unassuming, often windowless behemoths are the throbbing heart of the internet, pumping data like blood through the veins of the digital world. In Africa, where the digital pulse is racing faster by the day, they are becoming the continent’s new economic powerhouses...
