Tax credits could make two-pot system more equitable
Launched on September 1, South Africa's two-pot retirement system is designed to offer greater flexibility in managing retirement savings. It allows individuals to access a portion of their retirement funds before retirement through a “savings pot”, while a “retirement pot” remains inaccessible until retirement.
As of October 11, R21.4bn in withdrawals have been applied for through the system, reflecting considerable early engagement with this new access to savings. Withdrawals from the savings pot are subject to tax at the saver's marginal tax rate. This approach provides immediate access to savings but introduces a tax liability at the point of withdrawal, which differs from the traditional method of deferring taxation until retirement. While the system offers flexibility, it raises questions about the long-term impact on retirement savings and how tax policy may influence individual decisions...
