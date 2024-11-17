PHUTHI MAHANYELE-DABENGWA: Digital skills can break the jobs barrier
Against the backdrop of nearly 900,000 young South Africans writing their National Senior Certificate exams, lies a vivid juxtaposition of aspiration and harsh economic reality. With a staggering 45.5% youth unemployment rate, significantly higher than the national average of 32.9%, the transition from education to employment remains elusive for many, threatening to quash the dreams of future generations
This overwhelming crisis reveals a stark divide: between young people with work experience and those without. Young people with experience are four times more likely to secure employment, underscoring the critical need for programmes that bridge this gap by equipping more of them with the skills and practical experience essential for a thriving career. If we are to empower this generation, we must create pathways that turn their aspirations into tangible opportunities. This is why at Naspers, over the last five years, we have invested R300m in helping to address youth unemplo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.