GUGU LOURIE: Serame Taukobong is guiding Telkom toward a ‘bright’ 2025
Once perceived as an “analogue relic of a bygone era”, Telkom is now reimagining its place in SA’s telecoms industry as a powerful, agile digital player
17 November 2024 - 07:36
When Serame Taukobong took over the reins at Telkom as CEO in 2021, his appointment was met with a fair amount of scepticism.
The telecom giant, partially state-owned and weighed down by legacy challenges, was seen by some as a company in decline, far removed from dynamic digital players shaping the future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.