CHRIS BARRON: Tying fibre in inexplicable knots Maziv chair Pieter Uys says the Competition Tribunal's rejection of the Vodacom deal is both justice delayed and justice denied

Pieter Uys, head of strategic investments at investment holding company Remgro, says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of a merger between its fibre business Maziv, which he chairs, and Vodacom, makes a mockery of government assurances to investors that South Africa is open for business.

“This is not the message we want to send out to the world. The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] stands up every year and says he’s calling industry to commit to infrastructure investment. This is a perfect example of infrastructure investment, and the public interest benefits we’ve committed to make it a no-brainer.”..