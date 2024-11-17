Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Tying fibre in inexplicable knots
Maziv chair Pieter Uys says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of the Vodacom deal is both justice delayed and justice denied
17 November 2024 - 08:01
Pieter Uys, head of strategic investments at investment holding company Remgro, says the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of a merger between its fibre business Maziv, which he chairs, and Vodacom, makes a mockery of government assurances to investors that South Africa is open for business.
“This is not the message we want to send out to the world. The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] stands up every year and says he’s calling industry to commit to infrastructure investment. This is a perfect example of infrastructure investment, and the public interest benefits we’ve committed to make it a no-brainer.”..
