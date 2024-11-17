ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Even as MTN profits fall, speed surges
MTN dropped a bombshell this week, shocking investors with a massive 31.5% fall in voice revenue in the last quarter. But we should expect nothing less, as traditional voice becomes an irrelevance in a data-led world.
By pure coincidence, in almost the same breath, MTN completed South Africa’s first trial of 5.5G mobile data connectivity. Demonstrated during the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town on Tuesday, the trial saw MTN reach mobile data speeds of 8.6 Gigabits per second. That’s not going to come to your cellphone very fast: most handsets support the previous 4G and 5G generations of connectivity. However, the same was said of 5G when the first demonstrations of that technology took place just five years ago, in 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.