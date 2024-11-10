LUVUYO MASINDA: How PPPs can keep South Africa’s lifeblood flowing
Closing the infrastructure investment gap will demand significant private-sector involvement, particularly through public-private partnerships
South Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its journey to achieve its sustainable development goals and inclusive economic revitalisation. Infrastructure is recognised as critical to growth and social stability, but challenges persist across key sectors such as energy, transport, water and telecommunications; creating pressures that affect both economic progress and public welfare.
According to the government’s own estimates, an additional R3.2-trillion in private-sector investment will be required to achieve the infrastructure targets it has set for 2030. While it has committed R540bn to its strategic integrated projects, this is insufficient to meet its ambitious targets. Closing the gap will demand significant private-sector involvement, particularly through public-private partnerships (PPPs)...
