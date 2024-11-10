JACQUES FARMER: Mining’s broad horizons for school leavers
Now that matric is in the past, perhaps a career in mining should be in your future
10 November 2024 - 07:11
The mining industry offers a variety of rewarding career paths for matriculants and school leavers: from geologists and environmental scientists to logistics managers and heavy machinery operators.
Playing a vital role in the global economy and society, the mining industry is a great place for school leavers to learn new skills and gain valuable work experience. As mining companies offer a variety of training and development assistance programmes to staff, school leavers can start their careers with a solid foundation and build on their skills over time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.