HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Money moves: Understanding the fundamentals of global payments
A basic grasp of how money moves across borders is essential for global investors
10 November 2024 - 07:53
Money has been the pulse of human progress, enabling societies to build economies, trade across continents and fuel innovation. Yet, the way money flows around the world is complex, often shrouded in systems that feel removed from daily life.
For anyone looking to trade or invest globally, a basic grasp of how money moves across borders is not only enlightening but essential. Here’s a closer look at the evolution, mechanisms and critical principles that underpin the global financial system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.