Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: The urgent need to break the mafia stranglehold on construction
SAICE CEO Sekadi Phayane says criminals are hobbling the sector, mainly due to the country’s pervasive corruption
10 November 2024 - 07:59
Sekadi Phayane, CEO of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE), says “decisive action” is needed to deal with the construction mafia, which is having a devastating impact on infrastructure development, economic growth and jobs.
“Projects have been delayed, sites have been abandoned, business confidence has diminished. All of which has had a huge impact on the delivery of infrastructure, jobs and growth.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.