Opinion KURT YEO: Dear minister of finance, the tax on vaping is unfair

On Wednesday you delivered a medium-term budget policy statement premised on fiscal consolidation and prudent financial management — anchored on reduction of debt, narrowing the budget deficit and growth-led spending.

You also reported a tax revenue shortfall of R22.3bn, meaning the temptation might be to announce higher excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products when you table the main budget in February next year in a bid to boost tax collections. ..