How paper trials can speed up disciplinaries
The recent introduction of a new process to handle disciplinary cases at work offers greater efficiency and reduces endless time-wasting
03 November 2024 - 06:34
Workplace lawfare in disciplinary inquiries is sadly all too familiar. The process is often (unnecessarily) fraught with issues — dubious sick notes, challenges to the charges, changes to representatives, applications for legal representation, accusations of biased chairs and even disagreement about the venue.
This can go on for weeks and months, costing time and money. It is also destructive to workplace relationships...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.