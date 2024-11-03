Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Mayday call for SA aviation industry
Air Traffic & Navigation Services agency's failure to address skills crisis will have 'huge' consequences for air transport sector and wider economy, says Plane Talking MD Linden Birns
03 November 2024 - 07:56
Linden Birns, aviation expert and MD of aviation consultancy Plane Talking, says the Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) agency, which suspended hundreds of flight procedures after missing a July deadline to update them, ignored a skills crisis long in the making with dire consequences for the industry and the economic growth it feeds.
“The ATNS agency seems to be plagued by a complete lack of skills. They didn't seem to acknowledge the crisis as it was developing.”..
