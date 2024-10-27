NEIL OVERY and THABO SIBEKO: Electricity is back, but who can afford it?
That renewables are cheaper and will reduce Eskom’s costs is something the government has known for at least a decade
As the government pats itself on the back for more than 200 days without load-shedding, its next serious concern should be the millions of South Africans who find electricity so expensive its availability matters little because they cannot afford to use it.
About 45% of South African households experience energy poverty, having limited or no access to the provision of modern, affordable, and reliable energy sources that meet their daily needs. Research shows that affordability is the main driver of energy poverty in South Africa. This is perhaps unsurprising given that Eskom has increased its tariff in real terms by about 600% since 2007...
