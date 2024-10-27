ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A funky Fire & Ice in place of drab hospitality
27 October 2024 - 06:42
Technology has transformed the hospitality industry, but this is also a sector where innovation is not always about digital transformation.
The Protea Fire & Ice in Cape Town is a classic example. In days gone by, it was known for its edgy décor, hilariously themed toilets and elevators that simulated a cable car and a shark cage. That was toned down into vanilla accommodation a few years ago, and the hotel lost its “funkiness”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.