Opinion Newsmaker CHRIS BARRON: 'A huge error is hobbling Transnet': Jan Havenga Failure to prepare portfolio analysis and financial model starves company of cash, says top logistics expert Jan Havenga

Despite upbeat statements by Transnet about its turnaround, actual rehabilitation of the rail network is not happening, says South Africa's leading logistics expert, Stellenbosch University's Prof Jan Havenga.

“Right now nobody is actually fixing the network, the infrastructure.”..