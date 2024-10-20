STAVROS NICOLAOU: Huge opportunities for SA and Saudi Arabia to boost economic ties
Complementarity due to differing industrial ranges is reason for optimism over bilateral trade
20 October 2024 - 07:39
It is rare to find a trading partner as big as Saudi Arabia that offers such a degree of complementarity to South Africa. That is one of the unique and attractive features as the two countries work to boost trade, investment and relations in general.
Significant potential exists for complementarity in mining, manufacturing, commodities, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, offering great bilateral opportunities. Saudi Arabia has already made substantial investments in South Africa’s energy and logistics sectors. ..
