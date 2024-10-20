SAM MKOKELI: Mboweni: the man with a plan
20 October 2024 - 07:47
I had dozens of conversations with the late Tito Mboweni since first encountering him as the Reserve Bank governor two decades ago. He always spoke more than I did in those conversations. A very serious conversationalist, he would go on about anything economic — from the price of coffee in central Africa to how South Africa’s progress was not fast enough.
The Mboweni I knew had become a reluctant politician. He dragged his feet when President Cyril Ramaphosa invited him to be finance minister in 2018. The communists in the Zuma era had elbowed him out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.