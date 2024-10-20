NDIVHUHO NETSHITENZHE: China must boost consumer confidence to achieve 5% growth target
Over the past three decades, China’s economic development has been remarkable. Between 1990 and 2019, its real GDP growth averaged an impressive 9.3%, helped by market-oriented reforms, trade liberalisation and greater integration into global supply chains.
Unfortunately the Chinese economy can no longer rely on industrial production coupled with infrastructure investment-led growth. After decades of high performance, growth has slowed. It has averaged 4.7% since 2020, and is likely to slow further in the coming decade. Apart from the impact of the pandemic, China’s traditional engines of growth have become unsustainable, creating imbalances and increased vulnerabilities that have now become headwinds to growth. Most of the established policy tools deployed by the government to boost the economy have become blunt and relatively ineffective...
