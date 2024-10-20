Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Playing the visa card for a tourist bonanza
20 October 2024 - 08:01
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council (TBC), says visa reforms gazetted last week that make it easier to visit South Africa will be a major boost for tourism, economic growth and jobs.
“It will be a far more streamlined process with a lot less paperwork and red tape. You must remember that in tourism people are not going to wait. If there’s a backlog and you don’t get your visa you just go to another country.”..
