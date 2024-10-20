BERNARD MOFOKENG: Time to free the oceans economy of its Sars ballast
The revenue service’s ill-considered action on bunkering has scuppered the economic opportunity presented by the Houthis
I cannot remember the last time “conflict” in the Middle East had such a devastating effect on the region’s people, infrastructure and economy. The humanitarian disaster is growing daily, causing a change in the world’s geopolitical landscape.
The world economy and South Africa’s economy are not immune from the consequences. Major commodity traders, logistics and shipping companies are the most affected. Normally, we would also expect crude oil prices to sharply increase, resulting in South Africans suffering more at the petrol pumps. Importantly for South Africa on the economic side, we expect the escalating conflict in the Middle East to lead to a further reduction in maritime traffic through the Suez Canal. ..
