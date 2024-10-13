TEMBINKOSI BONAKELE: Making markets work for the people — 25 years of competition enforcement
It is 25 years since the Competition Commission and the Competition Tribunal came into existence. The Competition Act of South Africa is one of the key pieces of legislation marking the post-apartheid economic architecture passed by the first democratic parliament during the presidency of Nelson Mandela.
The South African competition law, negotiated at Nedlac by social partners (government, business, labour and the community), represents a social compact. Business accepted to play by the rules, the government accepted that this would be in accordance with the rule of law through independent institutions, and the labour and community sectors ensured the inclusion of the public interest provisions in the body of the legislation. Competition policy was but one theatre of contestation during the transition from apartheid colonialism to democratic rule. It is for this reason that, on the 25th anniversary of these institutions, we must reflect on their impact. Did we succeed in...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.