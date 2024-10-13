SAM MKOKELI: Prodigal son Musk could force a shake-up of empowerment
South Africa wants some of that Musk magic ... badly enough to rethink the failing empowerment model?
13 October 2024 - 07:43
Elon Musk is about to find out just how much South Africa has changed since he left in 1989 to go to university in Canada, neatly avoiding mandatory service in the South African military.
And the South African government is about to discover just how different it is to deal with highly successful foreign investors, who may be pushy in their demands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.