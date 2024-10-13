REIN SNOECK HENKEMANS: Electricity price shocks drive new switch to solar
As South Africans contemplate the outrageous possibility of electricity tariff hikes of up to 36.15% from the beginning of April next year, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the future of affordable, reliable energy is shifting towards self-reliance.
While encouraging, this accelerated interest and growth towards renewable energy solutions also means the oversupply stock of panels, inverters, and batteries that almost crippled the industry, is flying off the shelves. Coupled with the prospect of new and pricier products projected for early 2025, the ideal time for South Africans and businesses looking to buy solar and backup power products at the lowest possible prices is right now, or within the next few months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.