Newsmaker
Gauteng turmoil ‘threat to 3% growth’
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says government action against destabilisation of metros is critical
Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery, deputy president of Business Unity South Africa and co-convener of the business-government partnership, says the destabilisation of Gauteng metros is a threat to the 3% economic growth the partners are targeting, and the government needs to address it “quickly”.
“I would like to see steps being taken to stop that, I think it's critical. Anything that destabilises local government and affects economic growth is terrible for the country and for the unemployed and should be opposed. The decline in service delivery and infrastructure is not acceptable. There should be no back-pedalling or soft-speaking about it. Government should be doing more to address it, and quickly.”..
