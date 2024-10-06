MFANELO PAT NTSOBI: Investment in rail will help our transition to a green economy
06 October 2024 - 08:50
The expected global increase in urban populations and rapidly growing cities is undoubtedly unsustainable without effective and efficient public transport. Investment in public transport projects such as the Gautrain contributes to sustainable development and is critical to environmental protection and socioeconomic development.
We welcome the signing of the Climate Change Act into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. It marks an important era for our new green growth path as a country...
