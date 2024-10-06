GUGU LOURIE: Could Tribe Afrique become Africa’s Louis Vuitton?
06 October 2024 - 09:01
The global apparel industry rakes in a colossal $1.79-trillion (R31.2-trillion) a year — driving 16% of the world’s GDP, according to the latest Uniform Market report. Closer to home, Africa’s share of the pie cannot be considered chump change. This year, the continent’s apparel market has been valued at a whopping $70.58bn. South Africa’s market has surged to $5.91bn, with annual growth projected at 4.67% through 2029, according to Statista.
This raises the question: can an African brand rise to compete with global fashion juggernauts such as Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Zara, Nike and Dior?..
