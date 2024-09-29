WAYNE EPSTEIN: In business, ‘obvious’ answers usually beat ‘innovative’ solutions
For what seems like more than a decade, confidence levels in the country in the corporate sector and the public alike were on a seemingly never-ending downward spiral. It’s been a slump interrupted only by bouts of positivity around the latest Springbok victory or a good Bafana Bafana performance.
We are heading towards 200 days of no load-shedding, and the rand has strengthened almost 10% over the past 12 months, bolstered by lower inflation pressures and locally that have spurred hopes of aggressive interest rate cuts. The government of national unity has ushered in an unexpected wave of potential for improved governance that has global investors looking towards South Africa. I don’t believe this surge in hope has skipped corporate South Africa, and with optimism come investments and an appetite for new products, services and solutions...
