ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Aiming for a ‘single source of truth’
Does anyone remember when banks and insurance companies lamented the fact that customer information could not be leveraged effectively because it was locked up in silos? You’d need to have a long memory as that was all of, oh, about 12 months ago. In fact, it is still a major issue facing large organisations that are still unable to integrate disparate divisions that deal with the same customers, but separately.
The solution lies in a phrase that, in the world of customer data, signifies the exact opposite of these silos: a "single source of truth". The concept came into its own, especially in an Africa context, at the recent Dreamforce 2024 technology conference in San Francisco. Hosted by global customer relations management (CRM) software company Salesforce, it attracted more than 44,000 attendees, including a contingent from South African enterprises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.