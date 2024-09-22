SAM MKOKELI: SA should brace for the end of the GNU honeymoon
22 September 2024 - 05:25
Interest rates are falling, and the rand is loving it. Equities and bonds are enjoying the party, too. It’s a great season.
With Christmas around the corner, consumer spending will tick up nicely. The ratings agencies are clapping, too. This beautiful picture is the opposite of what could have happened after the May 29 elections, as South Africa negotiated a forked road. There was the option of going left or right, whatever a coalition with the EFF and MK represents. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.