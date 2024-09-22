EDWARD VAN NIEKERK: Education system deaf to some students’ needs
22 September 2024 - 05:03
Teaching methods have yet to catch up with the needs of the deaf community, even as we commemorate International Month for Deaf People. A new way of teaching that is focused on the specific way deaf students learn is needed, and it’s our hope we can contribute to such a model through our own initiatives to impart information to our campus’s deaf community in a better way.
Given the unique characteristics of deaf students, it’s vital that they can fully participate in lessons and be taught in a way that allows them to understand concepts in a logical manner — a student-centred approach...
