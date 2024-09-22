Crossed lines over speedy network rollout policy
The ‘standard draft bylaws’ on practical implementation are flawed, the authors say — and 18 months later only three municipalities have taken them on board
22 September 2024 - 05:05
More than a decade ago, the department of communications recognised that the lack of always-available, high-speed and high-quality bandwidth required by businesses, public institutions and citizens harms South Africa’s development and global competitiveness.
The broadband policy document South Africa Connect was gazetted in 2013, with the aim of ensuring, among other things, that public institutions at the national, provincial and municipal level — including the communities they serve — benefit from broadband connectivity. The policy was aligned with the National Development Plan, which provided for the vision of an ICT sector and would underpin the development of a dynamic and connected information society...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.