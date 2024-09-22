Opinion Crossed lines over speedy network rollout policy The ‘standard draft bylaws’ on practical implementation are flawed, the authors say — and 18 months later only three municipalities have taken them on board B L Premium

More than a decade ago, the department of communications recognised that the lack of always-available, high-speed and high-quality bandwidth required by businesses, public institutions and citizens harms South Africa’s development and global competitiveness.

The broadband policy document South Africa Connect was gazetted in 2013, with the aim of ensuring, among other things, that public institutions at the national, provincial and municipal level — including the communities they serve — benefit from broadband connectivity. The policy was aligned with the National Development Plan, which provided for the vision of an ICT sector and would underpin the development of a dynamic and connected information society...