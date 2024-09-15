HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Behind the scenes: How freight forwarding powers global trade
The freight forwarding industry continues to evolve and recent global disruptions have intensified its importance in the supply chain. Today the pressure on airfreight rates remains high worldwide, and South Africa is no exception. Limited international flights to and from South Africa have caused a steep hike in airfreight rates, adding strain to already complex logistics.
And with peak shipping seasons upon us, space on vessels — particularly from China — is in high demand, resulting in ocean freight rate increases as well. Many importers who had been holding off on replenishing stock are now feeling the effects, as demand for “just in time” deliveries surges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.