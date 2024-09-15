FATSANI BANDA: South Africa's excise tax system: A toast to unfairness?
15 September 2024 - 08:07
While the “GNU dawn” has changed the political landscape, some parts of the old remain — including the excise tax system on alcoholic beverages, which leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of beer drinkers across the nation.
While beer is subject to a progressive tax based on its alcohol-by-volume (ABV) — the higher the alcohol content the higher the tax — this doesn’t apply to all alcohol categories. This disparity we see with beer not only defies logic but raises serious questions about fairness and equity in the tax system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.