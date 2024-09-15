ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Big tech shift begins in Berlin
Major new Chinese brands are emerging with innovative products of such high quality they have all but buried the stereotype of cheap Chinese knock-offs
15 September 2024 - 06:38
On the eve of the giant IFA expo in Berlin last week, the biggest smile in Germany probably belonged to Steve Leon.
He is the face of ShowStoppers, a brand that is synonymous with the world's major technology expos. It is a kind of “best of” showcase that is staged the evening before the main show begins, and hosts startups alongside established brands...
