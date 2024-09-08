ZANDILEMAKHOBA: A robust second half could be South Africa’s turning point
08 September 2024 - 07:11
The second quarter of 2024 was a difficult time, filled with uncertainty only amplified by pre-election “wait-and-see” attitudes. The quarter’s GDP number is telling a similar story. The economy grew by a marginal 0.4%, only a slight improvement from the stagnation experienced in the first quarter that saw 0% growth.
The outlook is more robust. While Standard Bank’s forecast for GDP for 2024 is an encouraging 1.1% — considering the year-to-date GDP growth to June 2024 at 0.4% year-on-year — a lot will depend on what happens in the second half to get us past that 1% mark...
