ROBIN WHEELER: True leadership is characterised by freedom
Leading happens out on the edge of life where there is no precedent or preceptor, and there is sometimes no immediate sense of leading
08 September 2024 - 06:19
Leadership is one of the most studied areas in business and, as such, reasonably straightforward to emulate, assuming flair, fortitude, a degree of intelligence, an edge of experience, and an element of mentorship.
You can get postgraduate qualifications in the subject, work your way up the corporate ladder, gather feedback from those around you, keep learning steadily and call yourself a leader with no doubt. But that falls in the middle of The Bell Curve and is characterised by constraint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.