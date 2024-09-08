GUGU LOURIE: Banking on townships to rival e-giants
Spaza Eats is proving that young black entrepreneurs have the creativity, drive and vision to compete with the best and win
08 September 2024 - 06:33
In his book Not Impossible: The Art and Joy of Doing What Couldn’t Be Done, Mick Ebeling writes: “I mean, who are we to think anything is impossible? We evolved from primates who couldn’t imagine what lay before them. There was a time when the printing press was inconceivable, circumnavigating the globe unthinkable, the steam engine unimaginable.”
Ebeling’s words echoed in my mind as I sat down with Talifhani Banks, a man who exemplifies the spirit of defying the impossible...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.