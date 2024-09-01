Right of Reply
RAFFIQUE BEGG: Census undercount story contained certain inaccuracies
01 September 2024 - 07:22
I write to correct some inaccuracies in the page one lead article (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/business/2024-08-25-numbers-dont-add-up/) written by Khulekani Magubane, which appeared in your publication on August 25.
The article contains a blurb that inaccurately states that the statistician-general “now concedes” that Census 2022 delivered a 31% undercount. This phrasing is both misleading and mischievous, as it implies that the statistician-general has only recently acknowledged this figure, which is far from the truth...
