BERNARD DROTSCHIE: Navigating the storm in volatile markets
We are living in turbulent times and extremes, a period characterised by the Nasdaq slumping 5% over a few days of trading and then regaining its feet; the Nikkei experiencing its biggest drop in 37 years with the index plummeting 12% in a single trading day, then bouncing back 10% to record one of its best days.
Justifiably, bemused investors, looking at a world beset with geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties and dealing with the ripple effects caused by these volatile conditions, wonder what is driving the material changes in sentiment and whether the events they represent provide an opportunity, a threat, or a finely balanced combination of the two...
