ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA music booming, but not for musicians
25 August 2024 - 07:21
Sub-Saharan Africa has the fastest-growing recorded music industry in the world, averaging 24% growth annually for the past three years, and South Africa makes up 7% of that market. This data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) should be cause for joyful noise, but it’s not coming from the artists themselves.
The reason is that most of the growth is coming off the back of digital streaming services like Spotify, and they are infamous for the low percentages they pass on to all but the biggest artists...
