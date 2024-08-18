NONTANDO AINA: Female empowerment must have education at its core
The conversation about female empowerment must have education at its core.
It’s been 68 years since 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, sparking one of the most famous women’s rights milestones of the 20th century. The massive changes ushered in over the decades that followed fundamentally transformed the role of women in South African society.
However, while apartheid’s policies are no longer our primary opposing force, there are still battles to fight. Women are persistently undermined by gender stereotypes and patriarchal norms. We face educational, social and economic barriers to entry and success. We’re more likely to perform unpaid work and are underrepresented in positions of leadership. And the scourge of domestic violence, sexual violence and femicide seems to be getting worse, not better...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.